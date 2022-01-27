Police: Officer injured, suspect shot outside Mass. casino

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police shot a suspect they say injured an officer outside the MGM Springfield casino.

Springfield Police say there was an altercation outside the casino at around midnight Thursday and the suspect injured the officer.

He then ran into the casino’s parking garage where he was shot.

It’s not clear what injuries the officer sustained or the nature of the alternation.

Police have declined to comment other than to say the unnamed officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what they described as non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect was also taken to the Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/21/2: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com