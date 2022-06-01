MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Fire crews in Mansfield, Massachusetts, battled a fire that broke out at an apartment building early Wednesday morning that sent a police officer to the hospital.

Crews responding to Francis Avenue just before 6 a.m. found one of the apartments fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly knocked down as police and firefighters worked through the smoke to search and evacuate the building.

No one inside the building was hurt but one police officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The ground floor of the apartment is completely inhabitable, according to officials, and several other apartments were affected due to smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is on scene assisting those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.