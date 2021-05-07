Police: Middle schoolers find Norfolk bus driver’s gun on back seat

NORFOLK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Norfolk bus driver was arrested Friday after middle school students found a gun on one of the seats the previous afternoon.

Police launched an investigation into David Tripp, 65, after the parent of a King Philip Middle School student reported their child saw a gun on the bus.

After interviewing students and reviewing surveillance footage from the bus, detectives determined the gun was found on a seat in the back of the bus as students were boarding.

None of the students touched the gun, however, when Tripp noticed a commotion in the back of the bus, he went to investigate.

Police said Tripp took the gun and put it in his pocket. He then returned to the driver’s seat and continued his route without reporting the incident to police or school officials.

Detectives spoke with Tripp on Friday and learned the gun was registered to him. He was then arrested without incident. Investigators determined Tripp was cleaning the bus between routes when the gun fell out of his pocket.

Tripp is charged with reckless endangerment of a child, improper storage of a firearm near a minor, intimidation of a witness, and carrying a firearm on a campus.

Police said Tripp has a license to carry, but it has since been suspended. Tripp’s gun, a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber, was also confiscated from his home.

“I want to commend our officers for their sense of urgency in conducting a thorough investigation,” Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone said. “We are extremely fortunate that no children were injured as a result of the suspect’s reckless and dangerous conduct.”

Superintendent of the King Philip Regional School District, Paul Zinni, called the situation “deeply disturbing.”

“An employee entrusted with the care and transportation of school children allegedly put them in danger by not only carrying a firearm on a school bus but being so reckless as to lose it and allow a child to find it,” Zinni said. “This was an incredibly dangerous situation that could have turned tragic in the blink of an eye.”

Tripp works for Holmes Bus Company, which was hired to transport students in Norfolk Public Schools and the King Philip Regional School District.

Norfolk Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said she was horrified to learn about the incident.

“It is unconscionable that a person would bring a firearm onto a school bus full of children, let alone someone whose care of those children had been entrusted to them,” Allardi said. “I am furious, as our parents and community members should be.”

Allardi said the district will be reviewing their contract with the bus company. They will also be “at the very least” demanding Tripp’s termination.

Police said Tripp will likely be arraigned on Monday in Wrentham District Court.