BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have shot and killed a man they say stabbed an officer.

Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said officers were responding to a report of a person screaming in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood at around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

They arrived to find a man who was in his 40s brandishing a knife. During an altercation, Long says the man stabbed one of the officers in the torso.

Then another officer shot the man, who died at the scene. Long said the two officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating.