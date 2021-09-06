Police: Man who abandoned dog on Revere beach admitted he couldn’t keep it any longer

REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) – A Revere man has been charged with animal cruelty after he chained a dog up on the edge of a beach and left him at the mercy of the next high tide, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to Short Beach on Aug. 29 for reports of an abandoned dog. When they arrived, police said they found the dog chained to an exposed steel rod protruding from the Winthrop Parkway ramp.

The dog, which police described as a pit bull mix, had a thick metal chain around his neck with a heavy rock attached to it.

“The dog was left in a secluded portion of the beach close to the waterline, chained to a piece of rebar exposed at the bottom of the walkway where it meets the sand at the high tide line,” Massachusetts State Police explained in a press release. “During certain parts of the day, this portion of the beach is completely submerged, with the tide rising as high as street level, past the point where the dog was chained. The dog was at risk drowning in a couple of hours if he hadn’t been found.”

Police said the troopers rescued the dog and he is now being cared for at Ocean View Kennels in Revere.

Troopers were able to track down the dog’s owner, Elias Pacheco-Osario, 27, using surveillance footage from nearby homes, all of which showed him walking the dog to the beach.

Pacheco-Osario was taken into custody in Wakefield last Friday at a construction site where he was working.

When asked why he left the dog on the beach, police said Pacheco-Osario told investigators he “couldn’t keep the dog any longer.”

Pacheco-Osario has been charged with one count of animal cruelty and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.