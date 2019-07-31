Police: Man steals 50-pound bag of fries from Waltham restaurant

Courtesy of the Waltham Police Department

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the man who stole a 50-pound bag of french fries from what appears to be a Five Guys Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Waltham Police Department, the male suspect snagged the bag of pre-cut french fries from a stack in the dining room.

Courtesy of the Waltham Police Department

“After eating at a local restaurant he decided to take a 50 lb bag of pre-cut french-fried potatoes on his way out the door,” the post reads.

Police said they’ve identified the suspect, though he is not yet in police custody.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact Waltham police at (781) 314-3558.

