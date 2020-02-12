Police: Man leads troopers on 27-mile, high-speed chase

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say a Massachusetts man led troopers on a 27-mile chase at speeds of up to 115 mph before his car was stopped by a tire deflation device.

A state police spokesman says the chase started at just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper on patrol on Interstate 95 in Weston noticed the car speeding and driving erratically.

The chase ended on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury.

Police say the driver, 35-year-old Sean McLaughlin, of Oxford, faces several charges.

Police say the car was reported stolen out of Florida and had attached license plates from South Carolina.