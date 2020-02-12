Live Now
Countdown to Daytona

Police: Man leads troopers on 27-mile, high-speed chase

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Massachusetts State Police cruisers

WESTON, Mass. (AP) — State police say a Massachusetts man led troopers on a 27-mile chase at speeds of up to 115 mph before his car was stopped by a tire deflation device.

A state police spokesman says the chase started at just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper on patrol on Interstate 95 in Weston noticed the car speeding and driving erratically.

The chase ended on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury.

Police say the driver, 35-year-old Sean McLaughlin, of Oxford, faces several charges.

Police say the car was reported stolen out of Florida and had attached license plates from South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com