REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — Troopers arrested a Revere man over the weekend after he was reportedly caught impersonating an officer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Byron Boisseau, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after a trooper pulled over his white Ford Crown Victoria near Revere Beach Sunday night.

Troopers had been looking for Boisseau’s car after receiving reports that he was using flashing lights and forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to police.

Police said a trooper on patrol spotted Boisseau’s Crown Victoria flashing amber lights while driving down Ocean Avenue.

The trooper pulled Boisseau over and immediately noticed his car had no identifying markings or signs, according to police. The trooper also spotted a black hat with the word “SECURITY” on it in the back seat, and a silver badge hanging from the rearview mirror.

Police said Boisseau told the trooper he worked for a security company and admitted to having a pepper spray gun and BB gun on him.

Boisseau was wearing a police-style duty belt equipped with an expandable baton, a loaded BB gun that resembled a Glock, a pepper spray gun, black handcuffs, a folding knife, a cannister of pepper spray, rubber gloves, handcuff keys and an alcohol breathalyzer test kit, according to police.

Police said the trooper also searched Boisseau’s car and discovered an array of items, including a bulletproof vest with two steel plates, a metal security badge, a large black flashlight, an aluminum holder used by police to hold paper citation forms, a black ski mask, two pairs of bolt cutters and a push-bar bumper commonly attached to the front of cruisers.

Boisseau was taken into custody and charged with impersonating a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of burglarious tools, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attaching non-compliant aftermarket lighting.