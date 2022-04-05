EVERETT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday morning after a police pursuit ended outside the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper stopped to check on a potentially troubled person standing outside a car on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 in Revere when the man got back into the vehicle and drove off.

Police attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Dennis Penney, 40, but said they began to pursue him after he refused to pull over.

The pursuit soon ended after Penney exited the highway onto Carter Street in Chelsea, struck a civilian vehicle and drove down a dead-end street.

Troopers attempted to box Penney’s car in but he escaped, hitting three state police cruisers, a Chelsea police cruiser and several other civilian vehicles in the process, police said.

A short time later, Penney drove onto the casino grounds and got out of his vehicle and attempted to fight several troopers, according to police. One of the troopers then used a stun gun to subdue him.

Penney was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation. Once he is released, he’s expected to face assault, motor vehicle and narcotics charges, since police said troopers found drugs in his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.