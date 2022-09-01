WESTFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Barre man accused of hitting a Massachusetts State Police trooper with his car and then crashing into a parked cruiser.

Troopers attempted to pull over 34-year-old Eric Duffy on I-495 in Lowell just before 1 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an erratic driver, according to police.

Poilce said Duffy did not pull over, and instead drove to a gas station in Westford. Troopers followed him to the gas station and watched as he briefly got out of his vehicle.

When the troopers approached the vehicle, police said Duffy hopped back into the driver’s seat, backed into one of their cruisers and drove forward, hitting one of them with his car.

The trooper rolled onto the hood of the car and slid off as Duffy drove towards the highway, according to police.

Police said officers were able to prevent Duffy from getting back onto the highway by boxing his car in. Duffy was then removed from his car and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The trooper who was hit was transported to Emerson Hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to police. Police said another officer was also injured while struggling to apprehend Duffy.

Duffy is facing numerous charges in connection with the incident, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in personal injury, failure to stop for police and resisting arrest.

Police said Duffy was transported to Lowell General Hospital following the incident where he remains hospitalized. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.