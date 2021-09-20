Police looking for whoever left caged guinea pig inside Tewksbury dumpster

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a caged guinea pig was abandoned inside a dumpster in Tewksbury earlier this month.

The guinea pig, according to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, was found on Sept. 12 in a dumpster behind an apartment building on Archstone Avenue.

The guinea pig has since found a new “forever home,” according to Animal Control.

Anyone who recognizes the guinea pig or has any information on who may have left it is urged to contact Animal Control by calling (978) 215-9639 or the Tewksbury Police Department at (978) 851-0175.

