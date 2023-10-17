EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman accused of taking off after hitting a young bicyclist in East Bridgewater over the weekend.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said officers responded to Bedford Street Sunday evening following reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Jenkins said the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was riding her bike through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School when she was hit.

Surveillance footage from the incident shows the young girl falling to the ground upon impact and being pushed forward by the car. The driver eventually stopped after pushing the girl and her bicycle roughly 60 feet across the pavement.

Jenkins said the girl was evaluated by paramedics and her mother, upon responding to the scene, declined medical transport on her daughter’s behalf.

The driver, who Jenkins described as a woman wearing blue hospital scrubs, got out of her car and spoke to the young girl briefly before taking off. The woman’s vehicle is described as being a blue SUV, possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX.

Surveillance footage shows the driver turning around in the parking lot prior to hitting the girl. Jenkins said she was not driving at a high rate of speed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to contact the East Bridgewater Police Department at (508) 378-7223.