WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Wareham, Mass. are investigating after serving a search warrant at a home and finding 14 stolen ATV’s and dirt bikes.

So far, investigators have determined that one of the vehicles was stolen from Fall River, and another from New Haven, Conn. Both have been returned to their owners.

Police believe the other 12 recreational vehicles are stolen and are looking for the identity of the owners.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 508-295-1206, or Detective Lieutenant Michael Smith at mfs@warehampolice.com

The Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with Wareham officers, Wareham Department of Natural Resources, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted in the investigation.