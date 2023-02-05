WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Wilbraham Police Department is trying to locate 70-year-old Paul Pirro of Wilbraham, who was last seen in the Hampden, Massachusetts area Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said that Pirro was supposed to be driving to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, but never arrived or returned home.

State police said Pirro may be driving a white 2001 Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates.

State police also said that Pirro had previously expressed interest in going to Boston.

Anyone with information about Pirro is asked to call 911 or the Wilbraham Police Department.