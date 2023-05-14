OXFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened in Oxford Sunday morning.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. in the area of Main Street.

The DA’s office said the man who was shot is accused of advancing toward the officer with a sword. He is being treated at an area hospital.

The officer was not injured and was put on paid administrative leave following the incident.

Oxford Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.