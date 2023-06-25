BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Braintree, Massachusetts.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, police responded to Alfred Rd. In Braintree around 1:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene, officers found two people in a parked car suffering from gunshot wounds. A third person was also in the car but was not injured.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but both victims eventually died from their injuries at a local hospital.

On Sunday, police identified the two victims as 16-year-old Jahzier Porter of Braintree and 19-year-old Jayden Santos-Andrade of Dorchester.

“We have two families grieving today,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved.”

Authorities said anyone who believes they have information relating to the crime – or who lives near Albert Rd. and may have seen anything unusual between 1 and 2 a.m. – should contact Massachusetts State Police or the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.