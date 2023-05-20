MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Mansfield Saturday morning.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said police responded to 42 West Church St. around 11:00 a.m. Saturday and found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

One person was detained in connection with the homicide, but has not been formally charged with a crime, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office says the investigation is extremely active and no further information can be released at this time.