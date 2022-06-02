SALISBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — A woman says her dog died of apparent heat stroke following a stay at a kennel in Salisbury, Massachusetts.

Brittany Martin says she dropped her dog Mikah, a 4-year-old Border Collie, off at Nose to Nub kennel when they went out of town.

She says Mikah stayed there once before with no issues, but when she went to pick him up four days later, he was not well.

“I found him unconscious, unresponsive, limp, barely even able to look at me, in a bush in her yard,” Martin told WBZ.

Martin rushed Mikah to the animal hospital but says he died in the backseat of the car.

The kennel’s owner didn’t respond to a request by Boston news stations for comment. According to Martin, the owner has called her but she has declined to pick up.

“I would tell her that she took away my entire life,” Martin said.”This shouldn’t have happened. It was preventable and she should’ve called me and told me something was wrong with him and she didn’t.”

Salisbury police are now investigating but say it’s too early to provide information.