WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – Authorities continue investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in a parking garage on the Worcester State University campus.

Massachusetts State Police say campus police responded to reports of a double shooting near the parking garage around 2:30 a.m. Police say two people were transported to UMass Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and university officials enacted a shelter-in-place order.

It’s unclear if there is a suspect in custody, but police believe the victims and possible suspects are not students at the University. Police believe an altercation lead up to the shooting, but continue the investigation.

A university spokesperson said the school canceled homecoming, family weekend and all events on the campus. According to the university’s website a shelter-in-place order was lifted around 9:30 Saturday morning.

The university is asking anyone with information, photos or videos around Wasylean Hall and Sheehan Hall to share it with state police.