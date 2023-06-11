HYANNIS, Mass. (WPRI) — Police said a motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after he crashed into a car while trying to flee from a patrol officer.

Police said that around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a patrol officer tried pulling over a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Route 28 near Garden Lane in Hyannis. The motorcyclist did not stop and fled north.

Moments later, the motorcycle crashed into a car on Bearses Way near Enterprise Road, according to police. The operator was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the car involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The incident is now under investigation.