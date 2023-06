NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating an apparent triple homicide in Newton.

Officers responded to a Broadway St. residence around 10 a.m. Sunday after three elderly people were found dead inside the home from an “apparent homicide,” according to police.

The area of Broadway St. between Churchill and Linwood Ave. was closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday and police said people should avoid the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.