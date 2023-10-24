GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his wife, who was found in their home on Sunday.

Police said they consider Aaron Pennington, 33, to be armed and dangerous. They found his car Monday night in the woods in the city of Gardner, about 15 miles from the New Hampshire line. Police had temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order for a street near the woods.

Gardner city officials posted online that out of an abundance of caution, police remain stationed in the area through Tuesday.

The car was unoccupied. Police using search dogs and helicopters did not find Pennington in the woods Monday night, local and state police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said in a joint news release. They resumed searching the area Tuesday.

Breanne Pennington, 30, was found dead in their Gardner home on Sunday. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

The Associated Press left messages via social media with two possible relatives of Aaron Pennington; they weren’t immediately returned.