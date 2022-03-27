BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston police have identified the construction worker who was killed during a partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said the victim is Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said his department responded to the Government Center parking garage at about 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

He said the victim was doing demolition work inside the parking garage in a construction vehicle, described as a small jackhammer/Bobcat type, when the floor buckled below the vehicle.

According to Dempsey, witnesses said the vehicle was approaching the edge of the building when the floor collapsed. The construction vehicle went over the side of the parking garage, falling from a significant height.

Firefighters found Monsini at the bottom of a pile of rubble and Boston EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

“We will work to do whatever it takes so that we understand what happened here and again, I am just devastated by this tragedy and really thinking of all who have been impacted,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.