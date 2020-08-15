Police: New Bedford woman, Roxbury man found inside submerged SUV in Boston

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police on Saturday identified the two victims found inside of a submerged vehicle in Boston.

The bodies of Tatianna Morales, 21, of New Bedford and Djovany Pierre, 21, of Roxbury were located in an SUV in the Reserved Channel on Friday afternoon. The vehicle was found approximately 40 feet underwater and 15 feet from Black Falcon Pier.

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances of their deaths, including the cause and manner of the deaths.

The investigation is being led by the Suffolk County District Attorney and conducted by the Massachusetts State Police.

