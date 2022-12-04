BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday.

The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth.

Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were the only two people in the plane.

The Boston Globe reports that the pair had flown to Westfield for a day trip and were returning home when the crash occurred.

Federal aviation officials are investigating the cause of the crash.