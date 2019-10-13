Police identify driver who died in gas truck crash

ORANGE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts officials have identified the victim of a fatal gas truck crash as a 62-year-old New Hampshire woman.

State police said Sunday that Lois Ann Johnson, of Woodstock, New Hampshire, was the truck driver who died in Friday night’s wreck on Route 2 in Orange, Massachusetts.

Authorities also announced there were no immediate signs of driver impairment.

Troopers say Johnson was driving a tractor-trailer that crashed through a guardrail and rolled over. The truck was carrying cylinders of pressurized natural gas and bore stickers saying it was transporting methane, a main component of natural gas.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Route 2 was closed overnight through Saturday afternoon during the cleanup and investigation. Parts of the area were evacuated briefly until it was determined to be safe.

