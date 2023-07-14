PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a New Bedford man numerous times at Myles Standish State Forest and leaving him for dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo (Courtesy: Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz)

Cruz said 20-year-old John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Robert Aponte-Flores.

It appears Pires Monteiro Macedo and Aponte-Flores were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting, according to Cruz.

Aponte-Flores was later found in a picnic area suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone who knows of Pires Monteiro Macedo’s whereabouts is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fusion Apprehension Section at (508) 820-2370 or 1-800-KAPTURE.