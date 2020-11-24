Police ID man accused of shooting Mass. state trooper as search continues

BOSTON (WPRI) — Police are searching for the man who they say shot a Massachusetts State Police trooper last week.

Police believe Andre Sterling, 35, shot the trooper Friday night during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis.

We are seeking ANDRE STERLING, 35, for the shooting of our Trooper last Friday night. Please take time to view this wanted poster and contact us at the listed number if you have any information about him or his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/8ajVPfGDAh — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 24, 2020

The trooper, a 28-year-old member of the Yarmouth Barracks, suffered non-life threatening injuries after the bullet went through his hand and into the shoulder area of his ballistic vest.

Sterling faces several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police said Sterling, a native of Jamaica, has two warrants out for his arrest in Massachusetts on charges of assault and battery on a police office, identity fraud and failure to stop for police. He’s also wanted in Wyoming on narcotics charges.

Since police have not yet recovered the firearm that Sterling used to shoot the trooper, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Sterling or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call the Violent Fugitive Apprehensive Section at 1-800-527-8873.