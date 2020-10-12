Police: Fall River man being pursued by troopers causes multi-car crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man will face charges after leading troopers on a chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for equipment violations and excessive window tint on Route 24 southbound in Randolph Monday afternoon.

The driver, later identified as Michael Garcia-Robles, 30, refused to stop and instead sped off.

Police said the trooper pursued Garcia-Robles until he ultimately hit another vehicle and caused a multi-car crash. No one involved in that crash was injured.

Garcia-Robles continued driving after the crash, but ultimately stopped his car in Avon.

Police said he tried to run off but the trooper was able to take him into custody.

Garcia-Robles was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital to be evaluated for potential injuries from the crash. He will be charged once he is released from the hospital.