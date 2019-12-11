Police: Dozens of animals seized from Marion home, owner facing cruelty charges

MARION, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Marion woman after investigators found dozens of animals living in squalid conditions on her property.

Marion Police Chief John Garcia said the investigation began after police received a report on Monday that several animals were being neglected, and some deceased animals were recently removed, from a home on Front Street.

While executing a search warrant Wednesday, Garcia said investigators noted a “pervasive odor” inside the home, as well as dilapidated sheds and outbuildings on the property.

Marion Town Administrator Jay McGrail said animal droppings were found throughout the home, along with trash, insects and at least one dead animal.

McGrail said a Marion Board of Health Agent responded to the home and ordered it be condemned due to the conditions inside.

Garcia said police found dozens of animals living in squalid conditions, including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds. The number of animals living on the property is unclear at this time.

Garcia said the animals are still being seized from the property and are being transported to the Animal Rescue League in Boston.

As the homeowner, Lauren Fisher, 65, was placed under arrest, she became disruptive and interfered with investigators.

Fisher has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest. She is expected to face additional charges.

Garcia said Fisher is known to police. Police responded to the property following similar reports roughly 20 years ago, according to Garcia.

She is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Thursday.