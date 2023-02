LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have found the missing toddler who was in the back seat of an SUV when it was stolen Monday evening.

The Massachusetts State Police said the car was stolen from South Broadway Street in Lawrence just after 8 p.m.

The nearly 2-year-old girl was dropped off at Lawrence Hospital just before 10 p.m., according to police.

Police said troopers chased the stolen vehicle down I-495 and arrested the suspect.