Police: Boston deaths most likely double-murder, suicide

BOSTON (WPRI) — Investigators believe the deaths of two young children and their mother outside a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day are “most likely” a double-murder and suicide, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Rollins said detectives believe 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, killed her two children — ages 4 and 16 months — before killing herself.

“This horrible situation highlights the invisible struggles many members of our community confront and the devastation that can result,” Rollins said. “The unspeakable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths.”

Rollins said Pascal and her two children were found unconscious outside the Renaissance Parking Garage Wednesday afternoon and were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The parking garage is the same location where two separate suicides occurred earlier this year.

“It is my duty to say this: If you are someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you,” Rollins said. “This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, suicide and homicide.”

The medical examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death, but investigators believe the children fell from the roof of the garage first, followed by their mother.