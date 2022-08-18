EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a young adult male was recovered Thursday in a Martha’s Vineyard pond, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say the body matches the description of 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who went missing Sunday night after jumping off the “Jaws Bridge” with his brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin.

The Coast Guard found Tavaris’ body on Monday and had been searching for his brother since.

The body on Thursday was found around 11:30 a.m. by a shellfisherman at the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond, according to police.

The two brothers are from Jamaica and were seasonal employees at a restaurant on the island, police said.