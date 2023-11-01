GARDNER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the Gardner man accused of shooting and killing his wife late last month.

Officers have been searching for 33-year-old Aaron Pennington since his wife, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington, was found shot to death inside their Cherry Street home on Oct. 22.

Pennington’s BMW was later found abandoned off of Kelton Street near Lake Wampanoag, according to police. Officers scoured the surrounding woods for Pennington but were unable to find him.

Police are asking hunters and nature enthusiasts who may have trail cameras set up near Lake Wampanoag to review them for suspicious activity, since Pennington is believed to be on foot.

Pennington is described as being a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet two inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Police said Pennington is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged not to approach him and to instead call 911 immediately.