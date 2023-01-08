COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Day was arrested on Sunday.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, is being charge with misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe.

Authorities were seen at the Walshes’ home at about 9 a.m. Sunday, less than a day after Massachusetts State Police announced the ground search would not resume unless they developed new information that would warrant another search.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Monday morning at Quincy District Court.