ROCHESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made at a recycling facility in Rochcester.

The town’s police department issued a press release Thursday saying “what appeared to be the body of a human baby” was found by an employee at Harvey Waste on Cranberry Highway.

Police said the 911 call came in around 10:40 a.m. and all processing at the plant was stopped.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation, along with the state medical examiner’s office.

The investigation isn’t the first of its kind this year in Rochester. The Associated Press reported back in April that the remains of a newborn baby girl were found at a regional recycling facility called Zero Waste Solutions.