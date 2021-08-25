Police: Amazon employee stole delivery van after dispute with manager

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested an Amazon employee after he allegedly stole a delivery van and led Massachusetts State Police troopers on a chase throughout several communities.

Cameron Mignon, 23, of Sharon, stole the vehicle from a Norwood warehouse Wednesday evening, according to police.

Police said he stole the vehicle after getting into a dispute with a manager.

Troopers were able to locate the van on I-95 North in Needham. Mignon led troopers on a lengthy chase, during which police said he hit a Needham Police cruiser.

Police said the chase ended when troopers deployed a tire deflation device in Wellesley.

Mignon was taken into custody and charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to stop for police.

Police said Mignon will likely face additional charges from the police departments involved in the pursuit.

