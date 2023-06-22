SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police quickly canceled an Amber Alert issued late Thursday morning, saying the 4-year-old girl it involved has been found.

Cortana Goncalves is safe after she was located in Cheshire, according to police.

This is a breaking news update. See the previous story below.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl who was reportedly kidnapped by her mother Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police say there’s “urgent concern” for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves’ well-being due to concerning statements previously made by 32-year-old Brandee Arnold.

Arnold is Goncalves’ biological mother, according to police, but she does not have custody of her.

Police say Arnold took the girl from a family gathering. They may be traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 3SCG24. Their last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford area around 9:30 a.m.

Cortana is described as a white girl with brown hair who stands about 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing an aqua-colored “Hello Kitty’ shirt and striped shorts, according to police.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.