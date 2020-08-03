Police: 4-year-old girl drowns after wandering from home

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl apparently drowned after wandering away from her Massachusetts home.

Danvers police responded to a home in town just after noon on Sunday after getting reports about the missing girl.

Police in a statement said officers searched the area and found the girl submerged in water along a river bank. She was removed from the water, but showed no signs of life.

Officers performed life-saving measures at the scene and medical personnel continued performing CPR on the way to Beverly Hospital. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her name was not made public. The investigation is continuing.

