

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Two people died early Friday when their vehicle struck a deer followed by several trees, Massachusetts State Police said.

The SUV was heading north on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford just before 5 a.m. when it struck the deer, veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees, police said in a post on the department’s website.

Troopers responding to the scene found the vehicle in a group of trees in the median.

The driver, a 53-year-old Acton man, and his passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene. No names were released. The passenger is still in the process of being identified, police said.

The deer was also killed.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.