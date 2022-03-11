BOSTON (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men are facing charges after they stole a car and crashed it into a construction site in Boston Thursday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say a trooper attempted to pull over the stolen car around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Merrimack and New Chardon streets but the driver took off, crashing into the back of a construction vehicle moments later.

No pursuit was initiated, state police say.

There were no injuries reported but the car was totaled.

Kenny Gedeon and Curtis Monteiro, both 20, were taken into custody where their charges are pending.

An investigation remains ongoing.