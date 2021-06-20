Police: 1-year-old drowns in family swimming pool

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old boy drowned in a family swimming pool in Wrentham, Massachusetts.

Police say family members were performing CPR when first responders arrived Saturday evening, and the boy was pronounced dead at Landmark Medical Center in Rhode Island.

The family reported that the boy was only under water for a short time.

Police Chief Bill McGrath called it a “momentary lapse of supervision” that serves as a tragic reminder for vigilance when it comes to pool safety.