UPTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old Uxbridge man over the weekend.

The crash happened at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets Saturday night.

Police said an 18-year-old Bellingham man was behind the wheel when his car left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

The driver had four passengers in his vehicle, according to police.

One of those passengers, identified by police as 18-year-old Jacob Osanya, had to be removed from the vehicle by first responders. Osanya was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver and remaining three passengers suffered serious injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear at this time whether the driver will be charged.

Family and friends have placed flowers and candles at the base of the tree where the crash happened, and a GoFundMe page created to help pay for Osanya’s funeral expenses has already raised thousands of dollars.