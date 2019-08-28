Polar Park demolition underway in Worcester

Live Now
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Issued, Downpours and T'Storms This Afternoon Through Tonight
WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – The first demolition for Worcester’s Polar Park is underway Wednesday morning.

Officials are working to demolish a building on Washington Street near the site ahead of construction on the multi-million new park that began at 7 a.m.

The stadium is scheduled to open for the 2021 season when the Pawtucket PawSox are set to relocate to the Bay State.

Officials say the stadium will feature more than baseball and will include year-round meeting rooms, a promenade, restaurants and hotels in the area.

This comes after Massachusetts officials courted the team to Worcester in 2018.

