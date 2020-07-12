Plymouth museum to remove ‘Plantation’ from name

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A living history museum in Massachusetts focused on colonial life on the English settlement at Plymouth is planning to change its name to better reflect the Native Americans that long lived in the region.

In a Facebook post, Plimoth Plantation unveiled a new logo bearing the word “Patuxet,” the Wampanoag name for the area, juxtaposed with “Plimoth,” the one later given to it by the English colonists.

In 1947, Henry ‘Harry’ Hornblower II and his associates founded Plimoth Plantation as a memorial to the Pilgrims and for the historical education of the public.

According to a statement from the museum, discussions about a name change for the museum have been ongoing for more than a year.

“‘Does our name reflect the full, multivalent history that is at the core of the museum’s mission?’ The conversations generated by that fundamental question have moved us toward a new, more balanced name demonstrating that the history and culture of the Indigenous people of this region are as integral to the Museum’s educational mission as the history and culture of the English colonists,” the statement said.

The new name will be announced later this year as they commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival on the Mayflower in 1620.

“Regardless of its name, this Museum will continue to hold a space for humanity: the community table,” the statement said. “An open invitation to come together and talk. We create space for conversations and experiences interwoven with elements that are immersive and participatory, inclusive and social, personal and relevant. We will continue to strive for inclusion and we invite you to join the conversation.”