LEYDEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A plane crash in Leyden, Massachusetts, left three dead, according to state police.

State police say a twin-engine Beechcraft crashed into a clearing on the side of a wooded mountain around 11:45 a.m. in the Leyden Wildlife Area.

All three victims were adults and the only passengers on the plane, state police said.

Federal, state, and local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.