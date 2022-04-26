TEMPLETON, Mass. (WPRI) — Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators will be at Gardner Municipal Airport in Templeton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday after a small plane was allegedly shot while it was landing.

A student pilot with the Worcester Flying Club was practicing with an instructor Monday afternoon when they heard the plane get hit by an object in the air.

Airport mechanics say they found a .22 caliber bullet in the fuel tank after they landed, and a bullet hole in the left wing of the plane.

No one was hurt, but it’s a situation that could have been much worse.

“It’s extremely scary and disturbing that someone would shoot at an airplane randomly in the sky,” Dominic Scalera said.

Troopers at the scene said they couldn’t definitively confirm that the damage was caused by a gunshot without additional resources.