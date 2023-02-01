BOSTON (WPRI) — This little piggy is looking for a home.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is helping Clarendon, a one-year-old female pig, find her forever family.

Clarendon’s former owner came from Northern New England to visit relatives in Boston.

According to the ARL, Clarendon was left with those relatives who then called Boston Animal Control. The agency transported the pig to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

“Because she was illegally transported from out-of-state, she has had to undergo a quarantine period, but has quickly settled into her new surroundings,” the ARL said. “She is constantly showing her affectionate and playful side, welcoming anyone who comes to visit, and excitedly running around her pen to the delight of ARL staff and volunteers.”

ARL said Clarendon has a “sparkling personality” and will require a home prepared to take care of her type of breed, which is typically grown for meat production.

When she reaches full size, the ARL says Clarendon could weigh several hundred pounds.

Those interested in adopting Clarendon can call the ARL Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center at 617-426-9170 x605 or by sending an email.