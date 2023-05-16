BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was hurt after they jumped from a burning building in Brockton late Monday night.

Crews were called to Warren Avenue around 11 p.m. and when they arrived, someone was jumping from the second-floor window to escape the flames, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said.

That person was taken to the hospital. All eight residents who were inside made it out before crews arrived.

Nardelli said the top two floors of the building are apartments and are heavily damaged.

The first floor is a convenience store, which Nardelli said sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown.