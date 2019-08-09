Pawtucket man injured in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly Pawtucket man was rushed to the hospital with significant injuries after his car rolled over near Island Terrace Nursing Home Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lakeville Fire Department, firefighters needed to remove the 91-year-old man from the overturned car and render medical aid since he was suspended by only his seatbelt.

The victim was transported by Boston MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while removing the victim from the vehicle and was transported to Morton Hospital for treatment, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.